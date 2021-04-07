Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), announced yesterday that, the temporary suspension of cross-border activities between Brunei and Malaysia will be extended for another two weeks to Apr 22.

Temporary suspension on entry of foreign nationals from Malaysia, including transits through Brunei via land and sea ports, is extended by 14 more days until Apr 22.

“Transit through Brunei Darussalam may only be considered for official government travels, students required to attend school, emergency services (such as ambulances, police and military) and Malaysia-registered Transport Operators, with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Brunei government, for import deliveries of essential goods to Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia, granted that the travellers attained endorsement from the relevant Malaysian authorities for their travels,” the PMO said.

According to the PMO, temporary suspension on commuters via land and sea for the purpose of employment is also extended by 14 days.

Brunei and Malaysia have earlier agreed to establish a green lane for essential cross-border movement of people during the COVID-19.

After the 23rd Annual Leaders’ Consultation, held here between Brunei’s Sultan, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and visiting Malaysian Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday, a joint statement said, both leaders discussed the possible cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining people’s movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, by ensuring their safe cross-border movement.

In this regard, both sides agreed to establish a Reciprocal Green Lane, with effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures, to facilitate essential business and official travel between both countries.

Brunei reported one more recovery from the pandemic yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 198.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, no more confirmed cases were recorded, with the national tally unchanged at 214. There are 13 active cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

The country recorded 335 days without local infection cases. There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19, so far, in Brunei.

Meanwhile, Malaysia reported 1,300 new infections, bringing the national total to 353,329, the Malaysian Health Ministry said yesterday.–

