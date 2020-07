By the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the country will celebrate Hari Raya Aidil Adha on 1st of August 2020. The result of the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijjah was announced on Radio Television Brunei earlier last night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei