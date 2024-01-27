Brunei Darussalam Marks 40 Years of Diplomatic Ties with India on 75th Republic Day

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM – Celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of India, a reception was held on the evening of January 26th to commemorate the 75th Republic Day of India. The event was a testament to the growing and friendly relations between the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1984.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Representing His Majesty's Government at the reception was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. His Excellency Alok Amitabh Dimri, High Commissioner of India, highlighted the progress in various fields, including trade and investment. He also identified agriculture, education, and health as key areas for future cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and India.