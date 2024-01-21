Election Ceremony Held for Village Head in Kampung Mulaut

An election ceremony for the position of Village Head took place in Kampung Mulaut, Mukim Sengkurong, on the morning of January 21st. The event was hosted at Pengiran Anak Puteri Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam Religious School in Kampung Mulaut.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, the Acting Brunei Muara District Officer, emphasized the importance of the Village Head's role in fostering understanding, unity, and harmony within the community. He also noted the Village Head's responsibilities in conducting consultations and meetings related to community welfare with the Village Consultative Council. Awang Hamizan bin Haji Mustapa, the sole candidate for the vacant position, received 82 votes in favor. The results of the election will be submitted to the Board of Appointment, Discipline, and Procedures of Penghulu Mukim and Village Head, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the final selection process. A Member of the Legislative Council was also present at the ceremony.