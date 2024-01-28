Abu Dhabi Hosts 12th World Environmental Education Congress

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC) commenced on 29th January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will continue until 2nd February. The congress, themed 'Connecting People, Creating Tomorrow,' is attended by a delegation from Politeknik Brunei, comprising a lecturer and two students, led by Awang Muhammad Hazazi Rifaie bin Said.

According Radio Television Brunei, the WEEC aims to facilitate global discussions and sharing of knowledge about educational programs focusing on environmental and sustainable development.