Brunei Darussalam is currently in a transitional monsoon period and is expected to continue until the end of May. This is the transition period from the Northeast monsoon to the Southwest Monsoon. Based on climatological records, the frequency of thunderstorms is higher during this monsoon transition period compared to other months. The Acting Director of Meteorology during an interview with RTB advised the public to always be alert with the latest weather conditions released by the Meteorological Department of Brunei Darussalam.

Dayang Rokiah Binti Haji Angas, Acting Director of Meteorology in an interview with RTB said that the weather during the festive season, has the potential to be active with showers or thundery showers, especially in the rural areas in the afternoon. Usually during the transitional period, the thunderstorms over the rural areas will move to the coast either in the later afternoon or at night. Therefore based on the based on the numerical rain derivative model it shows the occurrence of rain or thunderstorms around the weekend and also early next week. The potentially active weather condition can cause floods or flash floods especially in low-lying and flood prone areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei