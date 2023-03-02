Members of the public are urged to donate blood to assist the Blood Donation Centre and Blood Banks at all government hospitals in the efforts to raise the country’s blood stock, which is currently at a critical level.

The public who wish to donate blood can visit the Blood Donation Centre or nearby Blood Banks from 8 to 11:30 in the morning and from 1:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon during office hours.

In this regard, the Blood Donation Centre will organise blood donation campaigns at two separate locations on Saturday, 4th of March. From 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, the campaign will take place at Samakaya Multi-Purpose Hall in Jalan Tasek Lama. From 7:30 to 9 in the evening, a similar campaign will be held at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. Blood donation slot booking made through the BloodKad application is highly appreciated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei