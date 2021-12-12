As future leaders, the young generation has the capability to develop and transform the nation towards achieving the Wawasan Negara 2035. Speaking at the virtual opening ceremony of the BIBD Youth Empowerment Summit, BIBD YES! 2021, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy in his capacity as the Chairman of BIBD said with the growing conversation and awareness around climate change and sustainability, young people have the energy, creativity, and idealism to be at the forefront of change and innovation.

The summit will provide a meaningful platform for young people in the country to learn from outstanding role models on how to manage adversities, advocate for change and communicate with empathy, openness and kindness. BIBD YES! 2021 carried the theme ‘Developing Resilient Future Leaders’ and builds upon the momentum of last year’s summit, despite being conducted virtually.

Source: Radio Television Brunei