35 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, taking the total cases to 15,343. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam.

There are 14 additional new cases to 5 of the existing active clusters who were previously close contacts with several positive cases. 4 new clusters have been detected involving 16 cases. All the clusters are accommodation clusters, with one cluster, Kedai Gunting Ajib is a housing cluster that accommodates the company’s employees. 5 clusters have been closed following no new detected cases for 28 days. Therefore, the current total active clusters are 101 clusters. 5 new cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection

22 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 14,945, while the total active cases are 298 cases. 1 case is in Category 5 who is currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit and requires assistance of artificial ventilation and additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. In the past 24 hours, 2,148 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, taking the total laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 659,767 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei