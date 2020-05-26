Even though this year’s Hari Raya celebration is different from the previous years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are benefits behind the COVID-19 situation that one can truly appreciate and internalise. With much lesser reciprocal visits and open houses to attend this year, it is more convenient to perform the Six Days sunnat or preferable fasting in Syawal. The Syawal fasting is best performed continuously starting from the second day of Hari Raya. It can also be performed on alternate days or any other way as long it is six days in Syawal. Muslims believe that fasting six days in Syawal would further strengthen the spirit in facing the pandemic situation and in maintaining good health