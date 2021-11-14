The Belalong Community Hall Vaccination Centre, Temburong operates every Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.15 to 11.30 in the morning and 1.45 to 3.30 in the afternoon.

The public and employees at business premises are encouraged to complete their vaccinations to reach the target of at least 70% before the transition phase on 19th November. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective measure to protect oneself, family and society from the harmful impacts of COVID-19. The more the community and citizens of Brunei Darussalam complete the vaccination, the lower the impact of COVID-19 on public and community health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei