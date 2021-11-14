11 individuals comprising senior citizens and the disabled from seven residences yesterday received their COVID-19 vaccine through the house-to-house Vaccination Service carried out in Kampung Mumong in the Belait District.

The service is for those who are unable to come to the health centre due to health problems. However they are required to register or be registered through their respective village head first. The service aims to ensure the smooth running of the administration of COVID -19 vaccinations especially for Senior Citizens and the Disabled.

Source: Radio Television Brunei