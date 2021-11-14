During these challenging times with the second wave of COVID-19, physical and mental health are of utmost importance. This is to ensure the best level of health including mental health and access for care and support for all. The Minister of Health stated this in his keynote address at the Opening of the Movember 2021: Men’s Health and Mental Health Awareness Forums & Webminars. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, also advised the community to take the opportunity to ‘Stay At Home’ to spend quality time with their loved ones in their household. At the same time, do not hesitate to reach out to friends and other family members, and talk to each other about how we are coping, in a helpful and supportive way. We all can also seek support from trusted individuals, as well as support others through difficult times.

The two-day series of forums and webminars jointly organised by the Big Begawan Project and Health Promotion Centre, not only provide an open, positive and non-judgmental platform but also discuss issues related to men’s health and mental health. Most importantly it benefits and enhances the health literacy and coping skills of all participants, which in turn, aid the community in general. This year’s celebration of Movember Weekend, will include many esteemed local speakers from various professional backgrounds, and personal experiences to discuss and talk on many important and relevant topics regarding Men’s Health and Mental Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei