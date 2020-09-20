​Preparing the nation’s future for Industrial Revolution 4.0 by looking at the development of education programmes to equip the future with the right skills is part of the nation’s strategy towards realising the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 which envisions Brunei as a Smart Nation. According to the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, the strategy would enable the young generation to easily adapt to the rapid developments in technology. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amien Liew bin Abdullah underscored the matter during the Artificial Intelligence, AI for Good Hackathon Demo Day”. The Minister further explained that teenagers who are exposed to digital skills and topics such as Design Thinking, Machine-Learning and Ethics in AI will have more time to explore and will be able to create amazing things by utilising and building on this knowledge in the future. The event was held at the Design and Technology Building in Anggerek Desa yesterday afternoon.

To date, BruHealth has had more than 24 million scans with three hundred fifty four thousand and three hundred sixty (354,366) users, four hundred thirty three thousand and nine hundred eighty (433,980) members and fourteen thousand and nine hundred sixty six (14,966) premises signed up. With programmes such as Teens in AI, participants are paired with teachers and industry-specific mentors who can help them broaden their perspectives.

During the Demo Day, the participants pitched their ideas to a panel of industry-leading executives. The objective of the first Teens In AI programme in Southeast Asia was kick off virtually. The AI For Good Hackathon in the country is to provide a platform to shape the skills and knowledge of teens as part of Brunei Darussalam’s Industry 4.0 aspirations. The aspirations envision a sustainable, collaborative start-up ecosystem that supports innovation and growth by developing and utilising digital and leadership skills in Brunei’s youth. 53 students between the ages of 14 to 16 years from public schools and Jerudong International School is participating in the hackathon with guidance from 20 teachers and 36 mentors from various industries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei