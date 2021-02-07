Programmes to help the needy senior citizens should be continued, and at the same time, the number of neglecting senior citizens cases should be reduced. Community support and awareness on the elderly are also necessary due to their important role in community development. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports stressed the matter during the Closing Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner for Qaseh Amanah Warga Emas Project or QAWE, 6th February night.

Yang Berhormat urged the youth to take a good lesson from the project. He hoped that the project will be a starting journey to all of the participants and a reminder to them that senior citizens required care especially from the younger generation.

13 youth volunteer teams and their captains took the challenge to visit and work closely with 30 senior citizens in the country for almost 4 months. The project is an initiative carried out by the Brunei Participants of the 46th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program, SSEAYP under BERSATU to promote quality care and bridge the gap between the youth and senior citizens. Also present was Dayang Saidah binti Haji Wahid alias Burut, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei