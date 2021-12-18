The Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam and Imagine Sendirian Berhad received the inaugural ASEAN Outstanding Social Welfare and Development Award, AOSWADA. Imagine received the award under the Private Sector category that acknowledges the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives for social and community work involving the welfare of children.

The award was received by Imagine’s Chief Executive Officer, Dayang Suzannawati binti Haji Suharju that was held virtually during the 17th Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development hosted by Thailand. The award presentation was witnessed by Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretarty for Community and Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Meanwhile, Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam received the award under the NGO/CSO Category.

Source: Radio Television Brunei