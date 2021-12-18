The Consumer Price Index, CPI in September 2021 increased by 2.2 per cent year-on-year compared to the same period last year. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy in its press release stated that prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 2.5 per cent, while Non-Food prices was 2.1 per cent higher.

The CPI increase was largely attributed to increases in the prices and costs of Transport; Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages; and Restaurants and Hotels. However, this was moderated by the decrease in prices and costs of Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance; Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels; and Recreation and Culture.

The increase in prices of Transport was largely attributed to the rise in prices of motor cars, followed by air tickets in light of limited number of scheduled flights. The rising prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to the hike in food prices such as chicken; vegetables; and cooking oil. Restaurants and Hotels costs edged up as prices in selected menu for contract catering and in restaurants and cafes rose in line with the increase in prices of raw products.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI in September 2021 was 0.4 per cent higher compared to August 2021. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index grew by 0.3 per cent, while the Non-Food Index edged by 0.4 per cent. The CPI full report for September 2021 is available at ‘www.deps.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei