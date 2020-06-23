DHAKA, Bangladesh, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a provider of intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, and OneWorld InfoTech, the leading technology provider and IT security solutions distributor in Bangladesh, today announced that the companies have entered into a partnership, giving OneWorld InfoTech the ability to deploy and support Anomali threat intelligence management solutions across the country.

“Organizations recognize that without a high level of visibility over cyberthreats, there is no way to detect and respond to the constant attacks hitting their organizations,” said Geoff Noble, VP, Asia Pacific, Anomali. “We are excited to partner with the top cybersecurity provider in Bangladesh, OneWorld InfoTech, to help customers there gain access to integrated cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions that will help them to improve security and reduce risk.”

“Anomali brings a unique approach to connect external data with internal knowledge to operationalize a unified intelligence picture for organizations to reduce risk across their environments. By expanding our IT security portfolio offering with Anomali, we expect to assist organizations in Bangladesh private and public sectors in building effective cyber threat intelligence program and threat sharing communities to bolster defenses exponentially,” said Maruf Ahmed, Global Director of Technology and Services, OneWorld InfoTech.

Anomali and OneWorld InfoTech joint customers receive the most advanced, comprehensive, and easy-to-use CTI solutions available in the market today. The Anomali delivers:

Anomali Lens – This first-of-its-kind technology allows anyone to automatically and immediately know if their organizations are being attacked, who adversaries are, and if the attacks have been successful. With one click, Anomali Lens scans web-based content, detects and highlights all threats identified within, provides easy-to-understand details about the threats and tells users if any threats are already present in their networks. Structured and unstructured web content Anomali Lens scans include news, blogs, research, bulletins, SIEM logs, other security logs, IR reports, Twitter and other social networks.

Anomali Match – Anomali Match integrates CTI, MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment tools, and other big data sources to match billions of indicators of compromise (IOCs) and threats against any that are present in customers’ networks. By providing automated, retrospective analysis for extended periods, users detect threats and compromises that have been present for short and long durations.

Anomali ThreatStream – This leading threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates data from the widest range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence. The integrated Anomali APP Store provides users with one-click integration of the widest and most varied range of proprietary and open source threat feeds available. The same platform powers the trusted collaboration on secure threat sharing for Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) and Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAOs).

About OneWorld InfoTech

OneWorld InfoTech is the leading IT solutions and services provider with a special focus delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. OneWorld strives to be the “one-stop” trusted partner to enable clients to utilize innovative technologies to accelerate organizational growth thru automation, integrate infrastructure to maximize value, and modernizing cybersecurity to enable business success. For more information, visit at www.oneworldinfotech.net

About Anomali

Anomali® delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, these include Anomali ThreatStream®, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to gain unlimited visibility over threats, speed time to detection, and constantly improve security operations. Anomali customers include more than 1,500 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at: www.anomali.com

