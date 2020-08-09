​Al-Quran and Muqaddam classes held every Friday at mosques, suraus and religious halls throughout the country resume as normal started yesterday. As RTB took a closer look at the classes yesterday morning, the learning was carried following the guidelines set by the Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The implementation of the guideline went smoothly with the cooperation of parents and guardians of the students of the Al-Quran and Muqaddam Class. Parents or guardians are allowed to send and pick up students outside the entrance of the mosque, while the teachers also follow the guidelines including taking body temperature checks.

Students attended the class from 8 to 10 in the morning are also instructed to adhere to the set guidelines including making ablution from home, record attendance in the register book provided and are encouraged to wear face mask. Apart from that, students are also stressed to always maintain cleanliness by regularly washing their hands with soap or hand sanitizer, avoiding shaking hands and immediately going home after the class ends.

Although the Al-Quran and Muqaddam classes in mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide were temporarily closed for more than four months following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, teachers and students remained excited and grateful when the classes reopened. However, the Al-Quran and Muqaddam class teachers continue to take precautions by adhering to the guidelines as well as formulating learning strategies appropriate to the current situation.

