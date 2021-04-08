Chiba, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced the appointment of Jun Takami as the General Manager/Site Head, to lead the continued successful operations as well as continuous improvements at its Chiba, Japan site.

Mr. Takami’s transition to the Site Head comes after a tremendously successful tenure as the Project Manager Director at the Japan facility – a role he assumed in 2017 when joining AGC Biologics.

“We are incredibly pleased that Mr. Takami has accepted the promotion to become the General Manager/Site Head for the Chiba site. He brings rich technical experience from our industry, and deep experience across many of our core business functions,” said AGC Biologics Chief Technical Officer, Kasper Møller. “I’m fully confident that Mr. Takami will ensure successful delivery of all of our customer programs at our Chiba facility and further expand the site operations to meet future demands.”

Mr. Takami brings over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with roles in process development, GMP manufacturing, process engineering and PLI activities with the Roche group at Chugai Pharmaceuticals. He holds a Master of Biological Science from Kobe University.

