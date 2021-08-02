A cosmetic product was found to be adulterated with undeclared, potent western medicine, and the Ministry of Health advised members of the public not to use the affected product.

Following testing conducted by the Department of Scientific Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health, it was found that Vibrant – Skin Glowing Toner from the Philippines contains Hydroquinone, which can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them. Retail of the product including online retail is an offence under the Medicines, Cosmetic Products, Regulations, 2007. The penalty for contravening these regulations upon conviction, is a fine not exceeding 5 thousand dollars, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei