Forgiveness is a noble trait that is required in Islam and the main trait of the Prophet Rasulullah Sallalahu 'Alaihi Wassalam. Forgiving is not a weakness or surrender, but Allah SWT will raise the honour of those who are forgiving. This was among the matters outlined in yesterday's Friday Sermon titled, 'Adorning oneself with forgiveness'. The sermon also stressed that adorning oneself with a forgiving attitude is vital in building and developing religious, social and national harmony in life.

The imam or prayer leader said that it should be known that among the effects of being forgiving and letting go is firstly, encouraging an attitude of not retaliating to evil deeds with evil; Secondly, avoiding enmity and further strengthening good relations among members of the community; Thirdly, reflecting mercy and finally, bring peace to oneself and remove malice, envy and grudges that destroy the heart.

Source: Radio Television Brunei