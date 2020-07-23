Taking into account the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam which is currently under control, with the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health informs the public on additional reduction of social distancing measures. The Minister of Health stressed that non-compliance to any regulations and directives issued by the Ministry of Health is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204. Any individual found to be in violation of or disobey any order is committing an offense under the Infectious Diseases Act, Section 204 which carries a fine of up to 10-thousand dollars or imprisonment up to 6 months or both.

The Minister of Health shared that new activities will commence to Level 1 on the 27th of July 2020 namely arcade and indoor and outdoor playground. Escalating activities from Level 1 to Level 2 commencing on 27th of July are swimming pools, cinemas, senior citizens activity centre and mass gathering. Activities to be escalated from Level 2 to Level 3 starting the 27th of July 2020 are special needs classes, museums, galleries and libraries and internet cafes.

Meanwhile, activities that will be escalated from Level 3 to Level 4, from the 27th of July 2020 are schools, technical, vocational and higher education institutions; tuition and music schools; driving school; Gym and fitness centres; Indoor & outdoor sports facilities; Golf courses; Restaurants, cafes and food courts; stalls and markets.

From the 3rd of August 2020, activities that will be escalated from Level 3 to Level 4 are mosques, suraus and religious halls; other places of worship beside mosque and surau. Meanwhile expo and business exhibition are allowed to operate with specific conditions.

Touching on mass gathering, starting from the 27th of July 2020, it is limited to not more than 100 people. The public can refer to regulations in the guidelines for mass gathering Level 2 which will be uploaded on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Other places of worship beside mosque and surau are allowed to operate at regular capacity from the 3rd of August 2020. The guidelines will be uploaded at the Ministry of Health’s website.

Arcade and indoor and outdoor playground will be allowed to operate at 30 per cent of its regular capacity at one time. The guidelines will be available at the Ministry of Health’s website

