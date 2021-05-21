​In over a month, 5 per cent of Brunei Darussalam’s citizens have received their vaccine injection. The Minister of Health explained the matter during a question and answers session with the media on COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among the general public.

Yang Berhormat also hoped that more people will receive their injection this month and next month. The target is to get 70% of the population to be vaccinated by end of the month to protect the community. The vaccine is also given free to everyone.

Touching on AstraZeneca vaccine, the Minister of Health explained that a weekly test is carried out specifically for the vaccine, unlike other vaccines. The risk of blood clot for AstraZeneca Vaccine is very low and the ratio is one or four in a million. Getting the vaccine will also reduce other health risks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei