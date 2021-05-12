The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS Ministry of Finance and Economy through the Department of Competition and Consumer Affairs, DCCA has issued warning letters to seven companies for failing to comply with the Seasonal Maximum Price SMP Directive.

The warning letters were issued to retailers in Tanjong Bunut, Tanah Jambu, Sinarubai and Bangar Town. The item categories that were found sold above maximum prices were butter, milk (condensed and evaporated), margarine, ghee and flour. These offences were found during DEPS’s daily routine inspections conducted across districts. DEPS’s Price Inspectors also advised businesses to comply with the SMP Directive and to ensure prices of goods are clearly displayed to ensure transparency.

Businesses are reminded that self-compliance brings benefits by maintaining good business reputation and consumer loyalty. This year, the SMP Directive on selected essential food will run until the end of Syawal. The item categories are buffalo and cattle meat; whole chicken; chicken eggs; butter; margarine; ghee; condensed, evaporated and cream milk; and flour.

Source: Radio Television Brunei