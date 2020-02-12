BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantopian today announced that Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet, has joined Quantopian’s Board of Directors on December 19, 2019. As a result of FactSet’s involvement, Quantopian’s Board of Directors has 8 seats.

FactSet and Quantopian, in 2018, launched a pioneering data analysis solution called Quantopian Enterprise that allows quantitative financial analysts to research and test their investment strategies faster and more effectively.

“We’re very happy to have Phil join the Board. FactSet has been a great partner during the initial integration of our product with their data. Phil’s board membership shows FactSet’s continued support of Quantopian as we scale up Quantopian Enterprise in the market,” said John Fawcett, Founder and CEO of Quantopian.

Background on Phil Snow

Phil Snow has been the Chief Executive Officer at FactSet since 2015. He began his career at FactSet in 1996 and spent several years establishing and growing the company’s presence in the Asia Pacific region based in both Tokyo and Sydney. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Snow is passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace and has committed FactSet to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

About Quantopian

People everywhere come to Quantopian to learn about quantitative finance. Our community members research investment ideas, build algorithms with wide-ranging data, and win prizes in our challenges and daily contest. With Quantopian, anyone can create and potentially profit from their investing strategies – regardless of their background. The result: more than 300,000 people from over 190 countries have joined the Quantopian community, testing more than 8 million strategies and, in the process, radically rethinking how individuals can be a part of the asset management industry. To learn more about Quantopian, please visit www.quantopian.com .

