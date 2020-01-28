Expanding general knowledge on local and international current issues is among the aims of the Brunei Darussalam National Oratory Competition. Organised by the Language and Literature Bureau, the final took place this morning at the Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas, and was held in conjunction with the Language Month 2019.

Awang Abdul Wafi bin Haji Abdul Rahman from the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB was crowned as champion after beating 5 other contestants.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The champion took home a trophy and a one-thousand-dollar cash prize.

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ISESCO Award was also presented at the event. The Brunei History Centre received the Bandar Seri Begawan as the Asian Capital of Islamic Culture 2019 project award. Meanwhile, the ISESCO Incentive Prize in Handicraft and Traditional Industry went to Dayangku Noorhani binti Pengiran Haji Mohammad from Syarikat Perusahaan Asnika. Also present was Pengiran Mohd Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

