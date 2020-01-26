Another progress was recorded yesterday in the development of Brunei Darussalam towards the digital era. A year ago, an initiative in the info-communication technology, ICT sector, was announced to accelerate the country's digital agenda. According to the Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, the transformation to the sector was necessary for the country to keep a peace to rest of the world as a move ahead with the digital revolution. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah said the matter at the Launching of Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad, DST, and its products yesterday morning. The launching took place at The Empire Brunei in Jerudong.

Yang Berhormat, who is also Chairman of DST, led the laucnhing ceremony. The new product was also launched by Radin Sufri Bin Radin Basiuni, Chief Executive Officer of DST. At the ceremony, four products are offered throughout the one-month campaign.

Source: Radio Television Brunei