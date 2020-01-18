Several places of interest in the capital were included in the itinerary of the Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of People's Republic of China. Mr Zhang Xu is in the country to attend the 39th ASEAN Tourism Forum. Also joining the visit was Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the country.

At the Royal Regalia Museum, the delegation was welcomed Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The delegation was briefed on the museum's history and the Royal Regalia that showcased the diversity of Malay handicrafts in the country. Also highlighted was the photograph display of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and the Silver Jubilee Exhibition Gallery.

Earlier, Mr Zhang Xu and delegation took the opportunity to take a closer look at the Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Mosque, one of the country's landmarks. The mosque can accommodate 3 thousand congregants and it is the focal point for major Islamic events as well as royal wedding ceremonies.

The Kampong Ayer Cultural and Tourism Gallery also attracted the Chinese delegation's attention. During the visit, they had the opportunity to view cultural galleries and handicrafts inherited by residents in Kampong Ayer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei