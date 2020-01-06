Three private schools in the Brunei Muara District yesterday morning received contributions from the KKBT Berbagi Rezeki or Sharing Sustenance Project in conjunction with the Day of Action, DOA. The project was organised by volunteers from the Transformational Youth Community Club, KKBT, Youth Centre, Bandar Seri Begawan.

The delegation of volunteers first presented the aid contributions of school necessities to Wonderkids School in Kampung Jerudong, followed by Sekolah Tadika Luqman Darussalam in Kampung Sengkurong 'A' and Cahaya Bina Insan School in Kampung Kilanas. KKBT community service activity aimed to together assist relevant parties, in providing school stationery and supplies deemed vital towards contributing to the well-being of the schools and the students as the country's future leaders and drivers. Meanwhile, DOA is an initiative of the Youth and Sports Department to unite volunteers in organising activities that will benefit the society.

Source: Radio Television Brunei