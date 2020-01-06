To provide civic awareness and spirit of nationhood towards shaping of positive minds and morals amongst youths and teen, 351 students from Years 9 and 10 as well as the teaching workforce from Katok Secondary School, took part in the Information Junior Partners Programme. The programme was organised by the Information Department through the Nationhood Unit, Nationhood and Community Section.

The programme aimed to approach teens in schools to be sensitive to the development and affairs of their surroundings as well as instil a spirit of nationhood and social responsibility among them. Apart from that, the programme also allows students to become agents in the dissemination of positive and effective information to their peers and at the same time approach youths and teens in schools through directed and guided entertainment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei