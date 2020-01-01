The Islamic Studies Department informed that Rimba Arabic School will be reopen for the new school term 1441 Hijrah/ 2020 starting the 2nd of January 2020.

In this regard, all Year 6 to Year 11 Students of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Girls' Arabic Religious Secondary School, Kilometer 2, Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha will be transferred to Rimba Arabic School, Kampung Rimba National Housing Scheme. To ensure a smooth transfer, parents and guardians are required to attend a briefing session held at the school on this Thursday, 2nd of January. Briefing for the morning session is for students from Year 6 to 9, while the afternoon session is for Year 10 to 11 students.

Meanwhile, registration for New Year 5 students and students from Al-Falaah School at Rimba Arabic School will be held on Saturday, the 11th of January. For further information, contact Arabic School Section, Islamic Studies Department at 2230104.

Source: Radio Television Brunei