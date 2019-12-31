An exhibition and activity promoting awareness on safe driving practises were part of the programme in conjunction with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The exhibition focused on the public and in particular youths, who are one the target groups of the National Road Safety Council, MKKJR.

The exhibition was participated by stakeholder agencies as well as those playing a role in road safety, among them, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe; Takaful Brunei Am; Red Crescent Association; Brunei Darussalam Motorcycle Association, PEMODA; Brunei Darussalam Cycling Federation, BDCF; as well as representatives of the Brunei Automobile Traders Association. The exhibition by departments under the Ministry of Education was among those which gained the attention of the public. The exhibition shared on road safety education for students carried out in schools. According to Dayang Afifah Binti Abu Bakar, Education Officer, Public Relations Unit, Ministry Of Education, the showcase aimed to disseminate to the students on the risks and dangers found on the road.

Meanwhile, the Road Accident Data Enhancement and Development, RADED showcase organised by Universiti Teknologi Brunei also introduced a new system created by them.

Source: Radio Television Brunei