In the Brunei Muara District, 50 heads of selected poor and destitute asnaf families received the coupons for the purchase of school necessities.

The coupons were presented by Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sabtu, Acting Secretary of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council. Also distributed were 82 school aid coupons which can be exchanged at selected book stores. A similar ceremony will also be held in the Tutong and Belait Districts this Thursday. The total amount of tithe distribution for next year's school preparation presented in the four districts is 418 thousand 100 dollars, allocated to 4 thousand 181 people comprising children or dependants of the poor and destitute asnaf nationwide.

Source: Radio Television Brunei