Islamic Poetry Reading Competition for Temburong District Mosque Youths does not only showcased the beauty of religious poetry but also aimed to produce youths who love the mosques. The competition which is organised by the Mosque Affairs Department through the Library Division with the cooperation of Muhammad Salleh Main Mosque's Takmir Committee took place at the mosque in Bangar Town yesterday morning.

9 participants from every mosque, surau and religious hall in took part in the event. The champion was Mohd. Muhaimin bin Muhd. Zulkifli from Kampung Sibut Religious hall. Meanwhile, Awang Muhd. Amirul Azwan bin Norramli from Kampung Puni mosque was second and thiird place went to Awang Md. Hanif Hamizan bin Haji Zakaria from Kampung Labu Estate mosque.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council. The competition was intended to raise the youths' interest to take part in various religious oriented competition and boost self-confidence public speaking.

