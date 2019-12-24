The Community Welfare Council, MKM will organise the "MKM Live 2020" event on the 4th of January at Jerudong Park Amphitheatre. In an interview with RTB, Awang Haji Mohd Launi bin Haji Majid, Deputy Chairman of MKM Live 2020, explained that the event aimed to gather funds to assist in the repairs of a house owned by an MKM client, Dayang Jamping binti Haji Shawal, an 80 year old senior citizen who is also a single mother in Kampung Madang.

According to Awang Haji Mohd Launi, the MKM Live 2020 aims to gather funds for the repair works on the MKM clients' house of which 70 percent of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be channelled towards the house repairs and the rest will be channelled to other aid.

MKM Live 2020 will showcase a number of local artistes. The public wishing to watch the event can obtain the tickets from Syarikat Book Haus, The Mall and Supa Save Mabohai or contact telephone number 7146680 or 8721403.

Source: Radio Television Brunei