A permanent resident and a foreign national have been sentenced by Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate's Court for offences under the Excise Order 2006. 59-year-old permanent resident Budiati Rabudin was jailed for 2 offences.

He was sentenced to imprisonment for two months for the first offence and for the second offence, he received a 10 month prison sentence. The first offence was for possession of 4 cartons and 5 packets of various brands of cigarettes on the 3rd of February 2016. His second offence was possessing 25 cartons of various brands of cigarettes on the 1st of November 2019.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Nguyen Van Thuy from Viet Nam faces a fine of 6,700 dollars or six months in prison in default for possession of 371 cans and 6 bottles of various brands of alcoholic drinks in a car at the parking area of Bukit Shahbandar. The accused failed to pay the fine. The prohibited goods were confiscated to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei