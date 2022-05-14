Towards the development and progressing of 'Satu Kampung Satu Produk' or one village one product, 1K1P, the Tutong District Office, Tutong District Development and Creative Body and Tutong District Village Consultative Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a Product Innovation Discussion Programme 1K1P for four days, from the 25th to 30th of May 2022.

Participation is open to youths, Small and Medium Micro entrepreneurs, SMMEs as well as the public. Entry forms can be obtained via online and to be submit not later than Wednesday, the 18th of May 2022.

For more information contact 883 4343 or 865 4208 or visit 'www.tutong.click'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei