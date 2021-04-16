15 vending stalls are allocated at Ramadhan Stall organised by Jerudong Park Country Club Sendirian Berhad, JPCC at Jerudong Park Garden. It is open for the public from 3:00 in the afternoon to 11:00 at night.

Held for the first time, the stall is another platform for vendors to sell their products including for breaking of the fast, clothing and other items. Also provided are surau, table and chairs for visitors to enjoy their iftar.

Also held was the ‘Lensa Ramadan’ programme featuring invited speakers at VIP East Room, Jerudong Park Garden. The Ramadhan Stall is open until the 9th of May.

Source: Radio Television Brunei