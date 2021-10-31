110 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the total number of cases to 13,065 people.

There are 28 additional new cases to the seven existing active clusters who are close contacts to the previous positive cases. Meanwhile, 7 new clusters were detected involving 50 cases. All the new clusters are accommodation clusters of which two, namely the WYWY Lambak Staffhouse Cluster and the KSAKB Construction Staffhouse Cluster are housing clusters accommodating the company’s employees. Meanwhile 7 clusters are closed after no cases were detected for 28 days. The closed clusters are Pusat Tulen Lelaki, Al-Islah; 2632; 3715; 5404; 6041; 6597 and 7068, bringing the total number of active clusters to 176. In addition, 2 imported cases are recorded today with both arriving in the country from the United Kingdom via Singapore on board Singapore Airlines SQ146 on the 24th of October and Singapore Airlines SQ148 on the 25th of October 2021.

Thirty new cases are still under investigation to determine the source of infection. 227 cases have recovered bringing the total number of those recovered to 11,091 cases with 1 thousand 886 active cases. Among the cases currently treated, seven are in Category 5 and are treated at the Intensive Care Unit. All require the assistance of artificial ventilation with two requiring the help of an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, 13 in Category 4 requires oxygen assistance and are under close monitoring. In the past 24 hours, 2,713 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus bringing the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 499,795.

