The COVID-19 Vaccination Program for students aged 12 to 17 years old is among the initiatives of the Ministry of Health in ensuring Brunei Darussalam achieves the objective of 80 percent of the entire population receiving a complete COVID-19 vaccine injection. By taking into account children and adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 are still in school, joint cooperation between the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as relevant agencies are needed to help coordinate the program as a whole of nation approach. Awang Sofian Erwan bin Mohamad, Acting Head of the Private Education Department, Ministry of Education and Awang Haji Shamshol bin Haji Omar, Acting Director of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs shared on the COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Students Aged 12 to 17 years old.

According to Awang Sofian Erwan Bin Mohamad, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs have obtained preliminary information on the number of students under their control where the total number obtained is 38 thousand 417 students. This also includes a small number of students who are registered with or are studying at agencies or statutory bodies such as the Youth Development Center, Pusat Ehsan, Smarter and those registered with the Job Centre where information is still being updated. Meanwhile for students with special needs, the Ministry of Education has already researched and made preparations.

Meanwhile Awang Shamshol Bin Haji Omar said that preparations and coordination are carried out in an integrated manner between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education including the divisions and units under the control of education starting from student data collection as well as feedback from parents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei