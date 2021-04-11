101 sets of used tables and chairs that have been repaired and decorated with creative drawings will be donated to people in need at Kampung Bolkiah ‘A’ Kampung Bolkiah ‘B’ under the ‘Ristaan Abadi’ Programme. The One Hundred and One Tables: A Community Giveback Project is conducted by Blue Raincoat Collective with the support of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The project was launched by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. The project by 101 volunteers is a joint venture project with Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and several local entrepreneurs. The project aims to provide an opportunity and learning platform as well as guidance to residents in Kampung Bolkiah. This was done through various activities and training in the areas of entrepreneurship, cultural and heritage preservation, capacity building and environmental management.

In an interview, Doctor Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment, Ministry of Development as Acting Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said the initiative also gave local painters the opportunity to showcase their talent in creative art.

The involvement of youth in helping those in need are becoming more prominent. A local youth artist expressed hope the project can further raise recipients’ spirit in their education and further improve their quality of life.

The 101 Tables: A Community Giveback Project is currently showcased at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital for the public for 3 days.

Source: Radio Television Brunei