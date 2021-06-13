​Members of the public can now visit the Yayasan Food Street located at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital to purchase various foods and drinks sold by local vendors.

The Yayasan Food Street is held for 3 months, and acts as a platform to assist local vendors to grow their business aside from introducing their products. Organised by the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex, the Yayasan Food Street is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday at 4 in the afternoon to 10 at night. Whereas on Sunday, it is open as early as 6 in the morning to 10 at night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei