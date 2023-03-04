World Hearing Day Exhibition

The Department of Otorhinolaryngology held an exhibition in conjunction with World Hearing Day, 4th March morning. The exhibition was held at Lobby 5 of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

Present was Awang Abdol Hazis bin Haji Ahad, Acting Chief Executive Officer Special Grade. 9 exhibitions were featured which aimed at promoting ear and hearing care as well as related issues. Among the activities held are hearing examinations and introduction of the mobile application 'HEARWHO'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei