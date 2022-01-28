The Voting and Election of the Penghulu Candidate for Mukim Lamunin be held via drive thru on the 6th of February 2022. The Tutong District Office in its press release informed that the voting will be held at Kampung Lamunin Community Hall, Mukim Lamunin, Tutong District from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon via offline voting and ballot papers.

Voting using the e-Undi Penghulu Mukim dan Ketua Kampung, PMKK mobile app will be opened from the 4th of February, at 8 in the morning until the 6th of February at 2 in the afternoon. Residents of Mukim Lamunin are required to register as voters through the e-Undi PMKK app before 3rd of February at 8 in the morning. While registration via offline voting will be closed on 5th of February at 8 in the morning. For voting via ballot papers, registration is closed on the day the voting session, the 6th of February 2022 at 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei