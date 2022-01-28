46 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, taking the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 16,252.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that out of the new cases, 26 are local while 20 others are imported. 2,358 lab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the rate of positive cases at 2 percent.

One case is in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and is under close monitoring. There are 363 active cases after 44 cases recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 15,787. Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 8.9 percent.

As of 26th January 2022, 94.8 percent of the total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 93.9 percent with 2 doses, and 38.7 percent have received 3 doses of the vaccine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei