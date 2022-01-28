Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam yesterday morning held the Appreciation Day and Reopening of the centre. The event took place at Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, Kuala Belait Branch.

The reopening of the centre was officiated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The event coincided with presentation of appreciation certificates to sponsors who have contributed to the repair works of the Pusat Ehsan Kuala Belait Branch.

Source: Radio Television Brunei