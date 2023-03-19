The Voting and Election of Penghulu Candidate for Mukim Gadong 'B' and Village Head for Kampung Beribi Dua, Mukim Gadong 'B' was held on 19th March, at Beribi Telanai Primary School.

Present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. The sole candidate for the Penghulu of Mukim Gadong 'B' vacancy was Awang Roslaini bin Haji Umar, aged 47. Meanwhile, Awang Mohammad Faizal bin Haji Zaini (48) was the sole candidate for the Village Head for Kampung Beribi Dua.

Source: Radio Television Brunei