Company Appoints CEO-Global Markets and Industries, CFO and CTO to Accelerate Growth

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced several key leadership appointments. Today’s announcements extend Virtusa’s leadership, vision, and reputation as a top employer.

Virtusa has a long heritage of providing deep digital engineering skills and industry expertise to clients around the world. We are excited to build on that tradition with the following appointments:

Samir Dhir has been named CEO – Global Markets and Industries, a newly formed role, to lead P&L management for all industry groups and markets worldwide. Samir has been an instrumental leader during his 11 years with Virtusa. Prior to this appointment, Samir led the overall P&L management for the Americas.

Amit Bajoria has been appointed as Virtusa’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Virtusa’s former CFO, who had previously resigned. Amit brings 20+ years of experience at Wipro, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance & Global Controller, where he was responsible for deal structuring, financial reporting, Security & Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, financial controls, and Merger & Acquisition activities.

Ram Meenakshisundaram has been appointed as Virtusa’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), a new role within Virtusa to lead lines of service including technology strategy and solutions, building digital competencies and capabilities, and working with Virtusa’s alliance group to enable partner solutions. Ram brings 30+ years of experience, with his last 16 years in leadership roles at Cognizant, most recently as Head of Delivery, Growth Markets, where he was responsible for leading a $4 billion business with a geographically distributed team. Ram also served on the Executive Leadership team at Cognizant.

“Today’s announcements align to our engineering roots while paving the way to an exciting future for our company, employees, partners and clients,” said Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa. “The addition of Ram and Amit bolster an already solid leadership team, and their experience and track records will contribute to the growth path we’re on. Samir has done a tremendous job in leading our Americas business, and I’m confident in his ability to build upon that success.”

These appointments report to Santosh Thomas, CEO and are effective immediately.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Contact:

Matt Berry

Conversion Marketing

matt@conversionam.com



