UP defends PH intercollegiate badminton title

The University of the Philippines (UP) outclassed San Sebastian College to retain the Smart-Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships title at Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Quezon City over the weekend. Just like what they did last year, the Fighting Maroons swept the best-of-five tie to claim the championship and the PHP50,000 top purse. Sophomores Jelo Albo and Anthea Gonzalez outclassed their foes in the singles competition to set the tone for the sweep. Albo, a member of the national team, clobbered John Paul Barandino, 21-9, 21-5, while Gonzalez hacked out a 21-14, 21-11 victory over Khea Montañez. Seniors Michael Clemente and JM Bernardo then prevailed over Jefferson Oba-ob and Ray Angelo Pedron, 21-13, 21-18, in the men's doubles to clinch the tie. "When the second Intercollegiate took place, I really wanted to become champion again, so we are happy that we achieved it," head coach Melvin Llanes said. "It's difficult to become a champion, even more so to defend it. I believe this will be a morale booster for the UAAP." The other members of the UP squad are Andrea Abalos, Sushmita Ramos, Jason Vanzuela, Raydric Abinales, Kimberly Lao, Tricia Opon, Kervin Llanes and Patricia De Dios. San Sebastian settled for PHP20,000 while De La Salle University and College of Saint Benilde were awarded bronze medals and PHP10,000 as second runners-up.

Source: Philippines News Agency